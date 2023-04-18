Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Interest rate swaps are signalling a pivot in the making

Aparna Iyer   •

Swap rates were right in predicting the RBI’s fast-paced rate hikes that began in May 2022. It is likely the current rate cut signals of swaps are right too

Interest rates: How will they move?
Highlights One-year swap rate has declined 22 basis points since the policy meeting of April 6 and 5-year has fallen by 10 bps Swap rates signal that retail inflation would ease, giving the RBI no reason to hike rates and even lesser reason to continue its pause Nomura analysts see retail inflation averaging 4.9 percent in FY24 But swaps are ignoring the RBI’s shift of focus to 4 percent inflation target from a 2-6 percent flexible band India’s overnight indexed swaps (OIS) are serving...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers