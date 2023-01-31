HomeNewsOpinion

Insolvency Code: Latest restructuring will strengthen it, but grey areas may remain

Jayant Thakur   •

Poor drafting of the Code meant that certain rulings did not match the intention of lawmakers. The changes propose to deal with this and also improve the code’s effectiveness

Highlights:  The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code seeks to revive and restructure companies in a timebound manner  While the law itself is well-intended, litigation has led to situations where court rulings have frustrated intentions of lawmakers in certain situations  The proposed changes seek to deal with these matters and clarify the intention of the law  Other aspects too have been considered in these changes, such as providing certainty on liabilities and on insolvency proceedings of special cases such as real estate companies  The Insolvency and...

