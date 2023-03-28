 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Innocent: The actor who had Kerala in splits for three decades

Dhanush Gopinath
Mar 28, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Actor Innocent, who passed away on Sunday night, was among the greatest comedians produced by Malayalam cinema. His ability to make people laugh outlives him through the innumerable comic roles where he tickled the funny bone

After hearing news of Innocent passing away, I logged on to Twitter. One of the tweets on my timeline was this iconic scene from the Malayalam movie, Kalyanaraman (2002). Comedian Salim Kumar is taking a bath in a big basin while in the background is Innocent. He has no dialogue, yet he is there, oversized, casually swinging away on a small swing that is clearly meant for children, and making his presence felt.

His presence was felt all these years in every household in Kerala and among the diaspora. Not a day goes by in my life without ever thinking of a movie in which Innocent has acted. The punch dialogues are in your head to use at the opportune moment, even during an official meeting.

Actor Par Excellence

As a film buff, where do I start remembering Innocent? For sure, it should be the sexton of a small church Rappai from Kathodu Kathoram (1985) – a movie I watched as a kid, and left me in pain only to never watch it again. The gossip monger Rappai feeds rumours into a jealous husband’s head to trigger fresh issues in the man’s already abusive marital relationship with the film’s leading lady, Saritha.