Inflation makes us all want to dress like the 1%

Andrea Felsted
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

In times of anxiety, everyone wants to look and feel like they have old money

A more understated fashion cycle can be good for luxury because it encourages consumers to trade up and buy fewer, more expensive pieces.

Inflation has come for dopamine dressing. That’s the message from the catwalks to TikTok. While the “quiet luxury movement,” characterized by minimalism and understated elegance, is a good look for some high-end brands, it’s a trend many others could do without. For the broader fashion industry, a growing penchant for classic rather than cutting-edge means companies must work harder to attract customers, particularly as the economic backdrop darkens.

For a brief period last year, bright pink pantsuits were everywhere — flushing red-carpet celebs, TV news anchors and wedding guests alike. It was the result of Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli sending hot-pink creations down the catwalk a year ago.

The exuberance captured the consumer zeitgeist. Freed from pandemic restrictions, shoppers threw off their loungewear and embraced proper clothes once more. With people returning to offices and parties, fashion become fashionable again. Maximalism surged. “Dopamine dressing” — getting outfitted to feel as well as look good — took hold.

But with inflation returning, job losses plaguing tech and turmoil roiling the banking industry, fashion is becoming passé.

Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein, examined the looks sent down the catwalks for the forthcoming autumn-winter season. While bold styles, sneakers and streetwear dominated last year’s spring fashion month, this year saw the return of timeless dressing and more muted colors. Think well-cut basics, such as blazers, pencil skirts and tailored pants. For men, sneakers are out. Loro Piana cashmere-trimmed desert boots are in.  

The “quiet luxury” hashtag has racked up about 60 million view on TikTok. This coincides with the TV show Succession’s takedown of a large Burberry check handbag and Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent restrained courtroom wardrobe. Old-money chic has displaced opulence.

A more understated fashion cycle can be good for luxury because it encourages consumers to trade up and buy fewer, more expensive pieces, luxury adviser Mario Ortelli told me. But it favors some brands more than others.

Those that have long pursued a more refined aesthetic, such as Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli SpA and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s Loro Piana, are best placed. Sister brand Loewe’s structured bags are lauded on TikTok, while Kering SA’s Saint Laurent is known for its elegant designs