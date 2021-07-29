Inflation is new battle line as Republicans and Biden spar over spending

AP

Jim Tankersley WASHINGTON — Republicans have made Americans’ concerns over rising prices their primary line of attack on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, seeking to derail trillions of dollars in spending programs and tax cuts by warning that they will produce rocketing 1970s-style inflation. They have seized on the increasing costs of gasoline, used cars, and other goods and services to accuse the president of stoking “Bidenflation,” first with the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill he signed in March and now with...