Industrial production: Where's the growth?

Growth in the Index of Industrial Production was 19.6 percent year-on-year in May 2022, 12.7 percent in June and a measly 2.4 percent in July. These sharp rises and falls have little intrinsic merit—they owe their existence to the wonders of the base effect. Simply put, the IIP had dipped from 126.1 in April 2021 to 115.1 in May 2021, thus giving rise to the massive jump in the IIP growth in May 2022. In June and July 2021,...