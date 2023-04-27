 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Industrial deals resurge in nuts and bolts

Brooke Sutherland
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

The eye-watering multiples that many manufacturers paid for software deals during the pandemic generally weren’t well received by investors, so they're returning to their roots

A resurgence of capital spending in the industrial sector is motivating companies to bulk up in key affected markets.

Industrial deals are back.

Carrier Global Corp confirmed late Tuesday that it was buying German heat-pump maker Viessmann Climate Solutions for €12 billion ($13.2 billion) to expand in the European home heating and cooling market. Carrier, itself a spinoff of the former United Technologies Corp, will also explore options for exiting its remaining fire and security operations and a business that supplies refrigeration units to convenience stores and grocers. On Wednesday, Honeywell International Inc announced the $670 million acquisition of a compressor business that provides control hardware, software and services to the liquified natural gas, refining, gas processing and petrochemical industries. The turbomachinery operations were included in the package of Roper Technologies Inc industrial assets in which Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired a majority stake last year.

What’s interesting about these transactions is that they involve industrial companies buying industrial assets. Such deals have been fewer and far between in recent years as large manufacturers focused on breaking themselves up and expanding their digital services capabilities with pricey purchases of software makers. But that’s changing. Earlier this month, nVent Electric Plc agreed to buy ECM Industries — a provider of electrical connectors, tools and cable management — for $1.1 billion, and Emerson Electric Co clinched a lengthy pursuit of test-and-measurement company National Instruments Corp with an $8.2 billion bid. All told, April is the biggest month for North American industrial takeovers of industrial assets in the past five years apart from some unique outliers that were dominated by a single, blockbuster transaction.

So why the recent refocusing on industrial deals? For one, the eye-watering multiples that many manufacturers — including Emerson, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation Inc and Fortive Corp — paid for software deals during the pandemic years generally weren’t well received by investors, who in many cases are still waiting to see these splashy outlays pay off in the buyers’ revenues and profits. The larger industrial transactions announced this year aren’t particularly cheap, particularly Emerson’s purchase of National Instruments. But on the whole, these deals are much more reasonably priced than the sector’s software purchases, which also rarely, if ever, offered opportunities for cost savings that might mitigate the high price tag. Industrial businesses tend to have more overlap or at least backroom functions that can be combined. Carrier is targeting €200 million in cost savings from the Viessmann deal, mostly by consolidating supply chain sourcing and taking advantage of the combined company’s larger scale, while Emerson says it can cut $165 million in costs at National Instruments over five years by introducing more rigor into decision-making around administrative, sales, marketing, research and development spending.