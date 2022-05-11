Indigo case: Needed, more sensitive airline staff in handling specially abled

An IndiGo staffer called a distressed teen with disability a threat to other passengers. (Screengrab from video posted on Facebook by Manisha Gupta).

It will not be long before the outrage dies down around the recent incident of private airlines IndiGo barring a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport, when things will go back to the usual, where most of us will continue to ignore and fail to acknowledge that everyday there are scores of people with disabilities who will continue to face indignity, humiliation and discrimination. The Ranchi incident, while shocking, is perhaps not far from the everyday reality that persons with disabilities (PwD) face every day in India. We must admit that we are not a country that supports the 26 million people living with either physical or learning disabilities. We have almost zero infrastructure that aids people with disabilities to help them face the stigma, discrimination and harassment that they tend to face on a daily basis.

In 2015 as part of the government’s Accessible India Campaign Prime Minister Modi had suggested that the term “divyaang” be used when referring to persons with disability, instead of the Hindi term “viklaang” or handicapped. Disabled rights groups had in due course written to the PM stating that a mere change in terminology would not mean an end to the systemic discrimination that continues to haunt persons with disabilities. Most of our noble intentions towards people with disabilities lie hidden in guidelines, rarely implemented.

A case in point is that while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation outlines quite clearly in its guidelines that “Once persons with disability or reduced mobility report at the airport with valid booking and intention to travel, the airline shall provide assistance to meet their particular needs and ensure their seamless travel from the departure terminal of the departing airport up to the aircraft and at the end of the journey from the aircraft to the arrival terminal exit, without any additional expenses.”

Mandates aside, in most cases airline staff, operators, staff members at the different levels in the travel industry have very basic to almost nil training on assisting people with disability, despite guidelines mentioning that all people engaged in passenger services needed to be sensitised on ways to assist PwD and to train all staff in improving their attitudes towards PwD.

India is a signatory of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with disabilities in 2006. In 2016, Parliament passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which was to ensure better accessibility, equality of opportunity and dignity for PwD.

However, on ground the situation remains the pretty much the same. In Oct 2021 danseuse Sudha Chandra made an emphatic appeal to the PM asking for dignity and respect to be shown to PwD when she cited the humiliation she continues to face when she is faced to remove her prosthetic leg during security checks at the airport. In December 2021, much to relief of PwD, the Supreme Court stated in its order in Jeeja Ghosh vs Union of India, that forcing PwD to remove prosthetics and calipers amounts to violation of their dignity. Ghosh who suffers from Cerebral Palsy and a not for profit ADAPT (Abled, Disabled, All People together) had petitioned the court after Jeeja was forcibly de-boarded due to her disability in 2012 when she was scheduled to fly from Kolkata to Goa. Further the court had also noted that lifting a person with disability during air travel or security check-up is inhumane and violates their human dignity, and that it should only be done with the person’s consent. However, without any widespread sensitization around the ways to approach PwD, most client/ customer facing staff in the hospitality industry particularly airlines and hotels will continue to err in their behaviour and approach vis-a-vis PwD.

Varsha Pillai is a communications professional interested in gender research. Twitter: @varshapillai.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.





