India’s time to shine is here

India is standing out as the world’s growth oasis today, it has the potential to grow even faster and ultimately break through the 8 to 10 percent GDP growth glass ceiling.

While the first quarter GDP growth print is yet to come out, most economists and the central bank are forecasting an impressive growth rate of nearly 8 percent. This is a continuation of the 7.2 percent annual growth India demonstrated in FY23. India’s continued growth momentum shouldn’t be seen in isolation.

It has been a culmination of multiple factors and initiatives taken over the last nine years, supported by strong execution and administration. In the past decade, the state has boosted spending on infrastructure, rationalised the corporate tax structure, introduced structural reforms such as GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and enabled a massive digital transformation while sustaining moderate inflation and ensuring social welfare.

This has led to robust stock markets and growing FDI.

Potential To Grow Faster

Recently, Morgan Stanley upgraded India’s rating to “Overweight” and put the country’s markets in the number one spot from the sixth position, driven by supportive foreign inflows, macro stability and positive earnings outlook. Although India is standing out as the world’s growth oasis today, it has the potential to grow even faster and ultimately break through the 8 to 10 percent GDP growth glass ceiling.

This can be achieved by a continued impetus on structural reforms – specifically around land, labour productivity, human capital, and the financial sector. As we persist with reforming our policy agenda, India needs to be crowding in private savings and private capex.

For that we need further reform to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, drive divestments of non-core assets, implement the national monetisation plan quicker and bring laser sharp focus on ease of doing business in conjunction with the States.

Focus On Trade, Exports

All this combined will attract more FDI, in addition to local investments. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said that India’s merchandise and services exports will cross $2 trillion by 2030 from the current level of $765 billion (which itself was significant given global circumstances).

To do so, we must remain committed in fostering targeted Free Trade Agreements akin to the success seen with Australia and the United Arab Emirates – even more critical in a deglobalising world.

Accelerating exports will lead to millions of formal-sector jobs with greater wages and benefits. To catalyse this even further, one cannot underestimate the role of the Rupee. It can act as a natural balance for the economy and competitiveness.

Sanjay Nayar is Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investments, a technology investment fund. Before founding Sorin, he was CEO of Citi India and private equity firm KKR India. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.