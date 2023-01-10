India’s steel demand is a bright spark, but global trends dominate outlook 

India’s integrated steel companies are stepping up output, partly due to recovering consumption and also due to removal of the 15 percent export duty. Sales are increasing as well. Overall steel consumption was strong during the December quarter, with CMIE data showing a 10.5 percent increase over a year ago, and it rose sequentially too. In the December quarter, Tata Steel’s crude steel output rose by 1.7 percent over a year although it fell slightly on a sequential basis. Deliveries...