HomeNewsOpinion

India’s steel demand is a bright spark, but global trends dominate outlook 

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Steel companies are reporting an uptrend in sales as domestic demand is on the rise. But they need steel prices, which are down due to global factors, to perk up

While Indian steel companies are enjoying a sunny outlook on the domestic consumption front, if global developments lead to pressure on steel margins then it could sour the 2023 outlook. (Representative image)
India’s integrated steel companies are stepping up output, partly due to recovering consumption and also due to removal of the 15 percent export duty. Sales are increasing as well. Overall steel consumption was strong during the December quarter, with CMIE data showing a 10.5 percent increase over a year ago, and it rose sequentially too. In the December quarter, Tata Steel’s crude steel output rose by 1.7 percent over a year although it fell slightly on a sequential basis. Deliveries...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers