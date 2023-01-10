English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India’s steel demand is a bright spark, but global trends dominate outlook 

    Steel companies are reporting an uptrend in sales as domestic demand is on the rise. But they need steel prices, which are down due to global factors, to perk up

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    January 10, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    India’s steel demand is a bright spark, but global trends dominate outlook 

    While Indian steel companies are enjoying a sunny outlook on the domestic consumption front, if global developments lead to pressure on steel margins then it could sour the 2023 outlook. (Representative image)

    India’s integrated steel companies are stepping up output, partly due to recovering consumption and also due to removal of the 15 percent export duty. Sales are increasing as well. Overall steel consumption was strong during the December quarter, with CMIE data showing a 10.5 percent increase over a year ago, and it rose sequentially too. In the December quarter, Tata Steel’s crude steel output rose by 1.7 percent over a year although it fell slightly on a sequential basis. Deliveries...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A sobering outlook for IT, but TCS can just sail through

      Jan 10, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Budget boost to Indian firms, trade diplomacy tweak to improve India-US ties, India's steel demand grows, Xi Jinping plans to reset China’s economy, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers