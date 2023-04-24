India’s startup world is headed for tough times

Highlights India’s startups have lost their lofty valuations and struggling with cash losses amid funding winter In the current year fresh fundraising won’t even hit $10 billion, compared to $30 billion in 2021 and $20 billion in 2022 Startups have laid off over 25,000 people in the current year Many celebrated startups in India have failed owing to not just one-off factors out of their control but also poor risk management The number of unicorns—startups with valuation above a billion dollars—has dropped to 68...