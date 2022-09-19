HomeNewsOpinion

India’s small firms will remain a thorn in bank balance sheets

Aparna Iyer   •

Over the years, the government has helped small businesses, but they remain at the mercy of any adverse turn in the economy. The next challenge they will face is elevated input costs and high interest rates

Representative Image
**** -The government has increased the size threshold for small businesses, bringing more firms under the category -But delinquencies among small firms is higher than medium or large enterprises -An Indian Express article on September 8 stated that one in every six small enterprises that received credit under the ECLGS turned into a non-performing asset. -Elevated input costs and higher interest rates are headwinds that small firms are finding hard to manage **** Recently the government of India redefined what a small company is in terms...

