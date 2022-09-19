India’s small firms will remain a thorn in bank balance sheets

Representative Image

**** -The government has increased the size threshold for small businesses, bringing more firms under the category -But delinquencies among small firms is higher than medium or large enterprises -An Indian Express article on September 8 stated that one in every six small enterprises that received credit under the ECLGS turned into a non-performing asset. -Elevated input costs and higher interest rates are headwinds that small firms are finding hard to manage **** Recently the government of India redefined what a small company is in terms...