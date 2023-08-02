India’s services exports come to the rescue, up 3.5 percent in June

Services exports have a big role to play in keeping India’s overall trade and current account deficits within limits

Merchandise exports have been shrinking, thanks to a slump in the world economy. Data for June show that merchandise exports were lower by 22 percent from a year ago. But the silver lining is that India’s services exports have held up pretty well. The latest RBI data show that services exports in June were up 3.5 percent from a year ago, in USD terms. That’s no mean achievement given the state of global trade. (image) What’s more, services exports in...