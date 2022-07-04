HomeNewsOpinion

India’s payment glass is half full but also half empty

Aparna Iyer   •

The RBI, along with the government, has made digital payments cheap for the public. Now they need to make it lucrative for entities in the business of providing payments

(Representative Image)
Money makes the world go around and what better for a country than to get this process right. After almost a decade of working, India’s payments system is making the world sit up and take notice. But we are yet to get some of the basics right and ignoring these could jeopardise payments in the future. A benchmarking exercise by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that pitted the Indian payments system with some of the strongest countries revealed that...

