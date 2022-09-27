India’s online gaming quandary

Highlights Starting Wednesday, Google will launch a limited-time pilot for fantasy sports and rummy apps But the lack of clarity and regulatory oversight on what constitutes games of skill is a problem Several states have tried to ban online gaming Online gaming is growing by leaps and bounds and holds significant economic and employment potential A gaming commission is the need of the hour Come September 28 and India’s thriving online gaming community will be turning its gaze on Google’s Play Store. For years, its parent...