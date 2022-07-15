HomeNewsOpinion

India’s missing affordable housing market is a failure of policy and purpose

R Srinivasan   •

Without accessible civic infrastructure like shops, schools, hospitals, and affordable mass transport, many cheap houses are not livable. Which is why buyers are shying away 

Nothing illustrates the shambles that is the Indian affordable housing market better than the state of affairs at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the sole entity mandated by an Act of Parliament, to control and drive the development of the national capital territory. It grandly calls itself the “9th builder of the grand city of Delhi” (the preceding eight starting with the Pandavas of myth and ending with the British). Its trademark yellow-washed houses make up most of the sprawling...

