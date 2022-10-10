HomeNewsOpinion

India’s Labour Market Databases: Parallels from Satte Pe Satta

Monisankar Bishnu & S Chandrasekhar & Srinivasan Murali   •

The survey conducted by Labour Bureau, Chandigarh is the most under-appreciated of the quartet of labour market databases on India

Representative Image: (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
Highlights  India’s labour market databases provide only partial information  The launch of the Quarterly Employment Survey, the most underappreciated of the quartet of labour market databases, is a game changer  Other databases should be nudged to coalesce around the QES. This is the first step towards triangulating databases.  For the first time one can actually estimate the matching rate, i.e. rate at which workers and employees get matched and agree on the wage rate    We could not think of any famous Hindi movie with...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers