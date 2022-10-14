HomeNewsOpinion

India’s K-shaped jobs and the wage problem

R Srinivasan   •

While we are seeing robust pay hikes in the organised sector, the informal sector can barely keep its nose above inflation

Representational image (Photo: Jeshoots via Unsplash)
Highlights A survey of salary increases finds Indian salary hikes the best in the world E-commerce, start-ups, high-end IT and IT-enabled services and the financial services sector are seeing the strongest pay hikes But the good cheer is limited to a very thin, creamy layer of organised sector employees The vast majority of workers can scarcely keep their wages abreast of inflation  It’s been a great year to have been a salaried employee in India. According to professional services firm Aon India’s Annual Salary...

