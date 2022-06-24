India’s green hydrogen manufacturing plans are on steroids. Now for the ecosystem

Hydrogen powers the rockets which send man into space. And rocket fuel is what appears to be powering India’s green hydrogen manufacturing plans at the moment, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans for a National Hydrogen Mission during his Independence Day address last August. This was followed up by the allocation of Rs 1,500 crore in the 2022-23 Budget for renewable energy as well as the National Hydrogen Mission, and further by the announcement of the national hydrogen policy...