India’s FTAs have flaws. But they can be tapped smartly

Ritesh Kumar Singh & Steven Raj Padakandla
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Instead of zealously protecting its import tariff walls, India should use this as a bargaining chip to get its trade partners to remove their non-tariff barriers that have been hampering India’s exports, especially those to developed countries

FTAs are not all about driving up exports. They are also about sourcing inputs at competitive prices that can further be processed for domestic consumption and exports.

In a global economic landscape, increasingly influenced by mercantilism and trade protectionism, there are too many misconceptions about free trade agreements (FTAs). Among them is the notion that the performance of an FTA should solely be measured by its ability to increase a country's exports. This belief overlooks the multifaceted nature of FTAs and the diverse ways in which they can contribute to a nation's economic growth and consumer welfare.

FTAs are not all about driving up exports. They are also about sourcing inputs at competitive prices that can further be processed for domestic consumption and exports. Moreover, cheaper imported goods (either due to FTAs or unilateral import liberalisation) force competing domestic manufacturers and sellers to invest in research and development (R&D) to better in what they do. That, in turn, benefits domestic consumers and boosts exports.

A superficial reading of India's trade with three of its major trade partners, ASEAN, Japan and South Korea(with whom it signed free trade deals in the period 2010-2011) shows that FTAs with them have led to more imports than exports, leading to steadily rising trade deficit. Therefore, trade sceptics advise the Indian government to be extra cautious in signing new free trade deals, especially with the European Union as they may involve deeper tariff cuts and WTO plus commitments on environment, intellectual property rights (IPR), environment and investment protection among others. This logic is flawed in many respects.