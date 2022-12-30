 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s food surpluses are marginal

Siraj Hussain
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

To become a reliable exporter, India needs to adopt climate-resilient technologies and a digital system of traceability of agricultural produce

The success of the green revolution and the use of technology in agriculture made India a nation surplus in some crops. This enabled India to emerge as a large exporter of rice and sugar. In the following years, wheat was also exported, although Indian wheat was mostly uncompetitive in the global market. As agricultural exports rose, the realisation from foreign trade reached $50.2 billion in 2021-22.

However, the events of the last two years show that despite India’s glorious achievement in agricultural production and food security, surpluses for most agricultural commodities are marginal.

Production of both rice and wheat was adversely affected by unfavourable climatic events in the last agricultural year. The inflationary trends in the food economy were noticed much before temperatures rose unusually high in February and March 2022. This led the government to resort to unusual measures of placing controls on stocking, prices, futures trading and exports a few times over the last two years after the Covid19 pandemic set in.

Supply-side issues

Heavy rains in August-September 2020 hit onion production in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra. That made the government ban onion exports on September 14, 2020. The ban covered premium export varieties of Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions also.

The next round of curbs came from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It suspended the launch of any new contract of chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on August 16, 2021 even though the market price of the grain was below the minimum support price (MSP). The market price was about Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,800 a quintal in the largest chana producing state of Madhya Pradesh while the MSP was Rs 5,100.