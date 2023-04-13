 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

India’s fighter aircraft manufacturing ambitions need inspiration from Maruti Suzuki

Karan Mehrishi
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

India must adopt an ecosystem building approach, just as was done by Maruti Suzuki in the 1980s. This is because supplier and vendor development will be critical for technology absorption and standardising manufacturing processes

The Government of India must impose strict indigenisation targets and commit to a minimum number of aircraft for both domestic as well as export markets. (Source: indianairforce.nic.in)

The Indian Airforce (IAF) is all set to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP), the second time in 15 years for its acquisition of 114 multirole fighter aircraft (MFRA). The deal is expected to be worth over $25 billion and can be easily termed as the mother of all defence deals in India’s military history. The MRFA deal is the second iteration of the original medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) that was set in motion back in 2007.

The revised MRFA deal now targets 12 fewer aircraft as compared to the MMRCA and is set to add roughly 6.5 squadrons of 4++ generation fighters to the IAF’s fleet. The icing on the cake however pertains to the fact that this comes with a significant transfer of military technology (ToT) to India. Through this deal, India wants to access cutting-edge military aviation technologies ranging from fifth-generation avionics complex, gallium nitride active electronically steered arrays (AESA) radar systems, long-range air-to-air ramjet missile systems, and most importantly, jet engine technology.

Adopting Maruti Suzuki-like Approach

Nevertheless, India, it seems, is treating this deal as a one-off and risks squandering the opportunity for peanuts - $25 billion is a lot of money and affords India tremendous influence while dealing with any aircraft original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Using this clout, India must approach the MRFA deal with the same level of ambition as it once had with cars, way back in 1981.