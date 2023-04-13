India’s fighter aircraft manufacturing ambitions need inspiration from Maruti Suzuki

The Indian Airforce (IAF) is all set to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP), the second time in 15 years for its acquisition of 114 multirole fighter aircraft (MFRA). The deal is expected to be worth over $25 billion and can be easily termed as the mother of all defence deals in India’s military history. The MRFA deal is the second iteration of the original medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) that was set in motion back in 2007.

The revised MRFA deal now targets 12 fewer aircraft as compared to the MMRCA and is set to add roughly 6.5 squadrons of 4++ generation fighters to the IAF’s fleet. The icing on the cake however pertains to the fact that this comes with a significant transfer of military technology (ToT) to India. Through this deal, India wants to access cutting-edge military aviation technologies ranging from fifth-generation avionics complex, gallium nitride active electronically steered arrays (AESA) radar systems, long-range air-to-air ramjet missile systems, and most importantly, jet engine technology.

Adopting Maruti Suzuki-like Approach

Nevertheless, India, it seems, is treating this deal as a one-off and risks squandering the opportunity for peanuts - $25 billion is a lot of money and affords India tremendous influence while dealing with any aircraft original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Using this clout, India must approach the MRFA deal with the same level of ambition as it once had with cars, way back in 1981.

Indian defence planners must therefore carefully study the strategy employed by Maruti Udyog and its partner Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, in the early days of India’s automotive revolution, circled around the company’s Gurugram facility. Emulating the Maruti Suzuki approach will therefore require an ambitious plan, which should spawn a fresh greenfield project involving tier 1 component manufacturers within a 100 km radius of the core assembly plant. The Maruti project not only indigenised high-end automobile technology and standardised quality across the value chain, but also aided joint ventures between Indian and Japanese component manufacturers. Moreover, to convince Indian corporates about the potential riches that the automotive sector brings to the table, Maruti, along with its partner Suzuki also invested in these joint ventures, as a token of commitment.

Developing the level of ambition and drive in a country that had virtually no automotive market or consumer appetite remains unparalleled to this day. Not without reason, Maruti Suzuki’s journey to one lakh units just took roughly three years, from the day the factory started operations. The juggernaut that started with the Maruti project revolutionised the Indian auto sector, spawning tier 1 and 2 component companies that have now become part of global automobile supply chains. Today India’s automobile industry is the third largest in the world and is worth over $250 billion.

India’s fighter jet manufacturing must follow a similar approach and employ these proven strategies once used by Maruti Suzuki to jumpstart the Indian automobile dream. First and foremost, India must consequently cast aside all doubts regarding the future of the MRFA deal and commit to its success wholeheartedly. The understanding that the deal is pivotal to India’s fighter jet manufacturing ambitions must be etched in stone for New Delhi’s think tankers.

Once this is done, India must adopt an ecosystem building approach, just as was done by Maruti Suzuki in the 1980s. This is because supplier/ vendor development will be critical for technology absorption and standardising manufacturing processes. India must also make it clear to all bidders for the MRFA project that it is looking for a long-term partner willing to develop a fighter aircraft ecosystem within the country.

The fact that India is not just looking at merely assembling an aircraft but developing an entire ecosystem must be a pivotal component of the deal. By offering $25 billion up for grabs for the winning bidder, India needs to drive the point home that it is seeking a Suzuki for fighter aircraft manufacturing, period.

Set Indigenisation Targets

Just as it was done by Maruti Suzuki, the Government of India must impose strict indigenisation targets and commit to a minimum number of aircraft for both domestic as well as export markets. Evidently, an assembly line without the necessary volumes cannot be scaled up and will be least lucrative for any aircraft OEM, obligated to part with sensitive military technology. Technologies absorbed and capabilities acquired could then help in the development of India’s next generation fighter aircraft, that can be developed in the same or associated facilities for maximum profitability for participating companies.

The work already done on the Tejas Mark 2, and the AMCA Mark 1 by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) consortium must be aligned with the MRFA dedicated ecosystem for rapid deployment of new capabilities and absorbed technologies. Undoubtedly, the MRFA project is like the Maruti project in many ways and represents India of the 21st century with different needs and aspirations. Therefore, the MRFA deal holds the key for India’s militaristic ambitions.

As India silently builds one of the world’s most powerful economies, it will face even more hostilities from competing countries, which feel threatened by India’s rise. Given the destabilising proxy tactics used by the China-Pakistan-Turkey nexus to keep India in a permanent state of anxiety, policymakers must focus on building a cutting-edge defence technology base that is necessary for an offensive military force, capable of securing India’s economic-industrial complex. Apparently, India’s enemy states are doing everything in their power to subdue us. Through the Maruti approach in aircraft manufacturing, we must send out a clear message about our capabilities.

Karan Mehrishi is an economist, specialising in monetary economics and fixed income. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.