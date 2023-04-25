India’s EV ambition has a green paradox to deal with

Highlights Electric vehicles are a leading solution to decarbonise mobility in India India sold over 21 lakh EVs so far, half of which was sold in 2022 alone EV charging infrastructure is largely powered by fossil fuels Production, use and disposal of EVs involve environmental concerns EV raw material mining often lead to environmental degradation and social costs India needs to promote indigenous EV manufacturing via sustainable materials India, with its high urbanisation and densely populated cities, is fighting hard the air pollution, including its carbon...