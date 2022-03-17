India’s business families reflect the changing nature of Indian families

Well over 400 years after the creation of the joint stock corporation, family enterprises continue to be the most ubiquitous form of business organisations across the world. In India, over 80 percent of all companies are owned in some part by families.

To the extent that these businesses work through a strong interplay between the family and the firm, their changing dynamics are a reflection of the metamorphosis that the family system itself is going through in India.

Time was when Indian business families were at the vanguard of conservatism and orthodoxy. Partly because of their wealth, and the closed nature of business for the first 45 years after Independence, they were averse to change, and were loath to admit anything new into their lives. Marriages were arranged, children and inheritances planned, and the business was run as per clearly laid down practices.

Today, the Indian business family looks very different from that era, and very similar to the society in which it operates. Indian families are increasingly going nuclear, shrinking in size, and becoming more heterogeneous. Members of the same family don’t stay under the roof, and exhibit characteristics quite different from each other. With inter-caste and inter-community marriages becoming quite common, a large Indian joint family bears a far more cosmopolitan look than ever before. The change is across India. Recently released data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) for 2019 reveals that families in India’s villages are increasingly having fewer children.

These trends are also visible in business families which now exhibit behaviours that might have been unthinkable 30 years ago. The great reset came in the 1980s and ’90s when a new generation inherited many of the large business dynasties. Their mindsets were shaped in the post-Independence era, and they were fired by ambitions that were different from the pioneering zeal of their fathers.

While IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, who went from IIT Kharagpur in India to Air France in Paris, and then US Air in the United States, represented the new Indian executive eager for global recognition, the inheritors of Indian businesses in many cases took the opposite path. They went to colleges across the world but then came back home to try and create globally-competitive businesses. Many floundered and failed. A handful such as Bajaj, Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Tyres, and TVS succeeded. The impulse though was the same — individualism, and the need to assert their identity.

This came along with a new acceptance within business families. The misfit could no longer be cast away to the margins of the business, but had to be given space to operate within the family construct because of the dangers any such isolation presented. Many a family business found itself torn apart when a rebel member switched sides. In 1998, Raasi Cement founder BV Raju, who had a 32 percent stake in the company he had set up 20 years ago, failed in his efforts to rebuff a takeover attempt by India Cements (ICL) because unknown to him, two years ago, one of his three sons-in-law, NKP Raju had already sold his four percent stake to ICL.

In general the idea that not everybody in the family would be aligned to a common cause has begun to find favour, though each business family has a different way of dealing with it. At Eicher, one of the most successful groups in the 1990s, Vikram Lal stepped down as Chairman in 1997 while elevating Subodh Bhargava to the role, and putting in place a board that was empowered to take strategic decisions. Among these, the big one was the sale of the group’s flagship tractors business in 2005.

But the Lal family, worth over $4.4 billion as per the latest Forbes ranking, has always been different. Siddharth Lal, then in his 20s, asked for two years to turn around the loss-making Royal Enfield in 2000 when other senior executives had decided to shut down the division. He had his way and turned the laggard into a world-class brand. His mother, Anita Lal set up the luxury home and apparel chain Good Earth, which is now run by her daughter Simran.

By contrast, at Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal has continued as Chairman steering the fortunes of the group with Gopal Vittal as CEO for the last nine years. The professionalisation of the business has followed a similar trajectory with one vital difference — Mittal himself stays in command 30 years after the company bagged its first operating license. To be fair, at 65 he’s much younger than the 80-year-old Vikram Lal. But Lal gave up an active role when he was still in his 50s. For the rest, Mittal’s children too have followed their own passions, and so far at least shown little appetite to be part of the core business.

Not all Indian business families are alike, but they are all a microcosm of the Indian family in transition.

Sundeep Khanna is a senior journalist.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.