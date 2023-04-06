Moneycontrol
India’s battery manufacturing plans will need a secure nickel supply chain 

Vivek Y Kelkar

India currently consumes just over 80,000 tons of nickel annually and almost all of it is imported. The country is expected to be one of the key markets that will drive nickel demand alongside China in the coming decade

India’s best opportunity to secure its nickel resources lies in Australia and Russia. It’s time India moved quickly to secure its nickel as a key strategic resource.
Highlights:   The Jindal Group’s stake purchase in greenfield nickel pig iron plant in Indonesia marks the early attempts by Indian companies to secure nickel supplies  Nickel is a key product for stainless steel and EV batteries as globally steel consumes 69 percent and EVs 11 percent  Report Linker estimates China’s projected market size for nickel will reach 802.4 thousand tons by 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3 percent   China owns significant stakes in Indonesia’s nickel market as well as in Philippines, leaving...

