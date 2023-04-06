India’s battery manufacturing plans will need a secure nickel supply chain 

Highlights: The Jindal Group’s stake purchase in greenfield nickel pig iron plant in Indonesia marks the early attempts by Indian companies to secure nickel supplies Nickel is a key product for stainless steel and EV batteries as globally steel consumes 69 percent and EVs 11 percent Report Linker estimates China’s projected market size for nickel will reach 802.4 thousand tons by 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3 percent China owns significant stakes in Indonesia’s nickel market as well as in Philippines, leaving...