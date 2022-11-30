HomeNewsOpinion

India’s accelerating green energy transition will cut emissions faster than official targets 

Indrajit Basu   •

Two key policy reforms—simpler rules for the Open Access (OA) framework and the Rs. 19,500-crore production incentive (PLI) plan—will help attain India's green energy goals 

Representative Image
Highlights  The deployment of renewable energy (RE), particularly solar, is accelerating rapidly to transform India's electricity sector in this decade  Finance is also flowing to the clean transition  Two key policy reforms—simpler rules for the Open Access (OA) framework and the Rs. 19,500-crore production incentive (PLI) plan—will help attain India's green energy goals  India is also moving ahead to ramp up production and use of electric vehicles, expand charging infrastructure, and battery storage, to augment low-carbon infrastructure  The shift to green energy will catalyse...

