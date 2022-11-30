India’s accelerating green energy transition will cut emissions faster than official targets 

Highlights The deployment of renewable energy (RE), particularly solar, is accelerating rapidly to transform India's electricity sector in this decade Finance is also flowing to the clean transition Two key policy reforms—simpler rules for the Open Access (OA) framework and the Rs. 19,500-crore production incentive (PLI) plan—will help attain India's green energy goals India is also moving ahead to ramp up production and use of electric vehicles, expand charging infrastructure, and battery storage, to augment low-carbon infrastructure The shift to green energy will catalyse...