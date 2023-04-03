 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s $2 trillion export goal hinges on states and districts coming along

Gaurav Choudhury
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

The road for the plucky drive for exports is through the districts and states that are economically laggard, but has the potential to join the trade route through enhanced infrastructure that will considerably cut down the factory-to-port travel time

India’s relative labour abundance and raw materials can serve as the perfect foil for sharpening export competitiveness.

About seven years from now, by 2030, if all goes to plan, India should be exporting $2 trillion worth of goods. That’s a nearly three-fold jump from the current level of $760 billion to about two-thirds of India’s current gross domestic product (GDP) and broadly about 28 per cent of India’s GDP ($7 trillion) by the end of this decade that many have projected.

This is an ambitious goal, but not implausible. The key component that will fuel acceleration on this path would necessarily entail creating several manufacturing hubs across the country that consistently churn out goods of very high global quality. While maintaining, and progressively raising the standard of goods is necessary, the sufficient condition is that these will have to be cost-effective to make Indian shipments attractive to consumers overseas.

Boosting Exports

Within the overall policy matrix, the sequencing of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, which does not come with a five-year sunset clause this time, is noteworthy. It comes after the productivity-linked incentive  (PLI) scheme that is aimed at creating focused manufacturing value chains. The purpose of the PLI scheme is to create strong incentives for global giants to set up manufacturing bases in India. Besides, these goods that move out from the factory floors powered by the PLI scheme into the highways of global trade, will catapult India among the top rankers of world trade.