India’s 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination landmark is a laudable feat, and it’s a challenging road ahead

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

In January, having waged a trying war against COVID-19 for close to nine months, the Government of India rolled out the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme. The ambition at the time was to vaccinate 300 million citizens by August.

It is a matter of great pride that the target was not only surpassed with the country recording over 500 million doses delivered by August, but also that there has been a continued upward trend since. Efforts of the government and healthcare workers must be commended as India reached the 1 billion vaccination landmark on October 21.

It is equally impressive that India has committed to filling another gap in global vaccination by agreeing to export vaccines to Africa, and other nations, which have so far seen sub-optimal vaccination rates. However, as India steps up to its responsibility to support the pandemic response at a national and global scale, we must not lose sight of the complexities of the road ahead, and the long way still to go.

While 74 percent of the eligible population in India have received at least one dose, only 30 percent are fully vaccinated — leaving the remainder outside the remit of adequate protection from the virus. Going forward, our collective focus needs to be not only on ensuring supply side seamlessness, but also on actively making sure the rise in demand for vaccines.

Earlier trends had shown, at the time of surges, demand for vaccines had shot up. Now, available data highlights there are over 100 million doses laying unutilised across states and union territories. This indicates that while a lot of people who are eligible and willing have taken at least one vaccine dose, those left may fall under the bracket of the ‘vaccine hesitant’, driving an uptake plateau.

Another potential reason for vaccine hesitancy is the ‘emergency use authorisation’ status of the current vaccines being administered. This tends to create doubts among the population that these are still experimental vaccines, and leads to greater hesitancy.

A prudent measure to address some of the vaccine hesitancy would be to invest in gathering more data, and evidence on impact of vaccines across various kinds of population groups. Awareness drives, and ensuring the functioning of proper systems for addressing vaccine demand will thus be integral to address this challenge. Equipped with data, we must ramp up communication, and advocacy efforts to make sure accurate information reaches the target population.

Concurrently, it is essential that we enhance testing, which has reduced off late. The current daily testing numbers are averaging only 1.3 million, missing the government’s 4.5-5 million targets by a large margin. Adequate testing needs to continue, especially with the emergence of new mutant variants such as the Delta plus and others that may not have the known symptoms as warning signs yet.

As the government moves to a full scale opening up, inclusive of foreign visitors and trade (to facilitate reciprocal treatment), the second dose of vaccination needs to be given out strategically, and on priority so that no one is missed. This is especially important for vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, cancer and transplantation patients, immunocompromised individuals, homeless, migrant and minority communities in remote villages and children (2-15 years) who are due to return to schools and colleges.

A mix and match of data can take care of any inadequate supply and distribution chains, helping eligible citizens to get the second dose in a seamless manner. We must make a strong push for boosters, especially for the vulnerable populations above 70 years, and those carrying comorbidities. A robust policy on this front will be essential for continued success against the virus.

India has taken some major strides with its indigenous vaccination programme, and the future is promising. It is important to celebrate important milestones such as our MRNA vaccine which is in advanced trial phases or the first DNA vaccine in the world that is being developed in India. Complemented by a focus on ramping up testing, and ensuring a strong uptake of the second dose, India’s vaccination programme can continue to put up a fierce fight against COVID-19, even as the economy opens up and normalcy is restored.

NK Ganguly is Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research.