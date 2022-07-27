Indian Railways is seeing major capex allocations, and with it come tough questions

Sudhanshu Mani

The deteriorating financial health of the Indian Railways is a matter of national importance and demands more attention than what it receives now. The Comptroller & Accountant General (CAG)’s report, which was tabled in Parliament in December, showed that the railways’ Operating Ratio (OR) — which is the working expenses upon the traffic earnings, where a higher ratio would indicate an inability to generate surplus for investments — stood at 114 percent for 2019-20, against its earlier track record of maintaining the OR between 85 percent and 95 percent.

Even if we discount the COVID-19 years (2020 and 2021) — in any case CAG reports take more than a year to come out — this report reflects the current situation pretty accurately. The report also commented that the reported OR camouflages the reality by excluding pension payments.

At the same time, the railways’ capex allocation has grown about five times, from Rs 50,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 2.45 lakh-crore in 2022. Due to large-scale borrowing, the railways’ long-term debts continue to increase to uncomfortable levels.

Although the gross earnings have improved in the last fiscal, to excel the pre-COVID-19 levels, with good signs of encouraging growth in freight traffic and long-distance reserved passenger segments, the overall picture of the railways’ growth of revenues is around a dismal 3 percent YoY in recent years with decreasing market share. This clearly shows that many rail projects do not seem to be contributing commensurately to the revenue.



The railways’ continues its all-out modernising spree, with special stress on building infrastructure, and now, moving at an unprecedented speed to acquire new rolling stock. This year is proving to be a watershed one for rolling stock manufacture. In June, the railways finalised its biggest-ever contract for acquiring nearly 75,000 wagons in three years at about Rs 27,000 crore.

Bids of more than Rs 1 lakh-crore for 1,200 9000hp and 800 12000hp locomotives, 200 Vande Bharat equivalent trains, 100 aluminium train sets, and another 100 aluminium push-pulls trains shall be opened in the next three months, with ordering likely in this fiscal itself. Huge tenders for special wagons and EMUs are likely to follow.

While grandiose announcements could be dismissed as hype earlier, now that the government has walked the talk, it begs certain questions.

Does the plethora of infrastructure projects make sense in the background of the railways’ lacklustre performance, and the competition it faces from road and air traffic? Surely the government is aware of its financial health, and, therefore it reflects its belief that rail infrastructure is needed for India’s economic growth, and viewing its financial health in isolation in not important, at least not in the short term. Moreover, these investments shall help revitalise crucial sectors such as steel, cement, aluminium, electronics, and generate employment.

What is the roadmap for corporatising and privatising the railways? The much-touted bid to privatise train operations last year came a cropper.

What happened to the plan to hive off railways’ seven production units (PUs), and bring them under one entity, a corporation tentatively called the Indian Railways Rolling Stock Company, which the government announced as a part of its 100-day action plan upon being re-elected in 2019? Although the government succeeded in corporatizing the ordnance factories, the same for the PUs turned out to be more ticklish due to pressure of unions, and the likely political fallout.

What is now notable is that all the rolling stock tenders invite private parties to build trains and locomotives inside the PUs, employing partly the staff of these units. This is clearly a long-term direction towards gradual privatisation without calling it so. Perhaps an elegant way to infuse technology, and increase private participation, and thereby killing two birds with one stone.

What does it portend for rail-dependent industries which mainly supply equipment and components to these PUs? They face an abrupt changeover on two counts. First, the requirement of entrenched vendors and products shall taper off due to diminishing production of rolling stock manufactured at present; this is what happened when diesel locomotive production was halted suddenly, and many diesel component suppliers went under. Second, firm emergence of a system of quality-centric products and vendors by the private rolling stock majors which are not saddled by the archaic public procurement policy and make-believe transparency. A great opportunity for the capable among exiting ones to diversify and expand, and room for new good companies to enter.

India’s rail sector has never seen such disruptive transformational spunk. It is a time of great promise, and the coming years would show how far the government’s vision fructifies in favourable outcomes for India.

Sudhanshu Mani, a rail consultant, retired as General Manager, Indian Railways. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.