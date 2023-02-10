 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railways need deeper reforms to become financially sound

Vivian Fernandes
Feb 10, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

If an increased number of better-paying passengers are travelling by train and freight earnings have also increased, why are railway finances deteriorating? The operating ratio has worsened to 98.22 percent

The capital investment of the Indian Railways has increased by two and half times from 2016-17 when a separate railway budget was last presented, but its financial performance, instead of improving, has worsened. The budget support for the Railways’ capital expenditure for 2023-24 is Rs 2.40 lakh crore, up 51 percent over this year. This is more than a five-fold increase since 2017-18 when the railways budget was merged into the general budget.

This year’s budget is investment heavy. Capital expenditure, including grants to states for the creation of capital assets, is Rs 13.71 lakh crore, or 71 percent of the fiscal deficit. The Railways get 17.5 percent of it. Together with internal resources, borrowings and contributions from private partnerships, the Railways intend to spend Rs 2.92 lakh crore in the coming year, from about Rs 1.10 lakh crore eight years ago.

Chugging Along

The impact of higher investment should be reflected in higher physical and financial parameters. But the quantity of cargo carried has increased by just 35 percent from 1,106 million tonnes in 2016-17 to 1,500 million tonnes this year. The distance that the cargo carried travelled – since freight is charged by weight and length of travel – has risen by 45 percent from 6.20 million net tonne km (NTKM) to 8.99 million NTKM. The revenue earned by this cargo has increased 58 percent from Rs 1.04 lakh crore to Rs 1.65 lakh crore. This is business-as-usual performance. The rate per NTKM has gone up from Rs 1.68 to Rs 1.84, which will not help the Railways claw back market share from the road sector (unless truck freight charges are higher).