Railways need deeper reforms to become financially sound

The capital investment of the Indian Railways has increased by two and half times from 2016-17 when a separate railway budget was last presented, but its financial performance, instead of improving, has worsened. The budget support for the Railways’ capital expenditure for 2023-24 is Rs 2.40 lakh crore, up 51 percent over this year. This is more than a five-fold increase since 2017-18 when the railways budget was merged into the general budget.

This year’s budget is investment heavy. Capital expenditure, including grants to states for the creation of capital assets, is Rs 13.71 lakh crore, or 71 percent of the fiscal deficit. The Railways get 17.5 percent of it. Together with internal resources, borrowings and contributions from private partnerships, the Railways intend to spend Rs 2.92 lakh crore in the coming year, from about Rs 1.10 lakh crore eight years ago.

Chugging Along

The impact of higher investment should be reflected in higher physical and financial parameters. But the quantity of cargo carried has increased by just 35 percent from 1,106 million tonnes in 2016-17 to 1,500 million tonnes this year. The distance that the cargo carried travelled – since freight is charged by weight and length of travel – has risen by 45 percent from 6.20 million net tonne km (NTKM) to 8.99 million NTKM. The revenue earned by this cargo has increased 58 percent from Rs 1.04 lakh crore to Rs 1.65 lakh crore. This is business-as-usual performance. The rate per NTKM has gone up from Rs 1.68 to Rs 1.84, which will not help the Railways claw back market share from the road sector (unless truck freight charges are higher).

Passenger earnings have jumped by 63 percent this year. They were severely hit in 2020-21, as enforced immobility kept people from travelling during the pandemic (unlike cargo haulage and freight revenue, which increased slightly, as there were restrictions on truck movements). But the number of passengers travelling is below the pre-pandemic level by 1.50 billion this year. The reduction is more in suburban passengers, perhaps reflecting the work-from-home tendency, and fewer migrants returning to work. Suburban passengers lose money for the railways. The share of long-distance passengers has slightly improved to 45 percent.

AC two-tier passengers seem to have taken a shine to rail travel. About 36.5 million of them travelled this year, the highest ever. The Railways also earned substantially more from them than at any time before. Though they are just 1.25 percent of the number of non-suburban passengers, they contributed 8.8 percent of the segment revenue. This is despite the railways charging higher rates. Perhaps, the inflation in airfares was more. Even the number of AC three-tier passengers is the highest ever at 164 million. So are the earnings from them. This is despite the railways charging more than ever before per passenger per km. The number and earnings from passengers travelling sleeper class in mail and express trains were also the highest ever at 367 million and Rs 15,753 crore, respectively. If more better-paying passengers are travelling by train, and freight earnings have also increased, why are railway finances deteriorating? The operating ratio – revenue minus operating expenses, plus appropriations to funds – was 90.5 percent in 2015-16. It worsened to 96.5 percent the following year. Since then, there has been a slide. It is 98.22 percent in 2022-23 and is expected to be about the same next year. Rising Expenses The Railways are not earning enough to meet their expenses and leave a surplus. Pension expenditure this year was 56 percent of the staff cost. Salary and pension together account for 64 percent of gross traffic receipts. This is a sharp decrease from 2019-20 when staff costs, including pension, was 78 percent of the traffic earnings. The pension liability was fully provided for this year but it has been underprovided in some of the previous years. Over the past seven years, pension expenditure has exceeded appropriations by Rs 74,000 crore. Another major item of expenditure is fuel cost. This was 15 percent of earnings this year, even though the share of electric traction has increased. Diesel prices were high, mainly due to the war in Ukraine. Leasing and hire charges paid to Indian Railway Finance Corporation were eight percent this year; they used to be in the five percent range. An earlier white paper said the Railways have an "implementation bug." They cannot just execute projects on time. In his 2006 budget, Railway Minister Lalu Prasad announced the proposal to construct dedicated freight corridors from Ludhiana and Dadri to Sonnagar and Mumbai, respectively. Sixteen years later, 1,724 km (61 percent) of these east-west freight-only lines have been completed and Rs 98,000 crore has been spent (against the initial estimate of Rs 22,000 crore). One does not see purposive action on station redevelopment either. Earlier they were to be developed in partnership with the private sector. Finding the response poor, the Railways have decided to do it themselves. Even though the Railway Board has been recast along functional lines as recommended by the Rakesh Mohan Committee in 2001, the Railways don't seem to be functioning as a traffic-and-earnings-chasing business enterprise. Deeper reforms are needed, and competition needs to be injected. Otherwise, it will be business as usual and the economy will be underserved. Vivian Fernandes is a senior business journalist with more than three decades of experience. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

