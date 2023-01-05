HomeNewsOpinion

Indian oil imports to remain on a slippery track this year 

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

Sanctions and elections can be tricky as the price at which the government buys oil will greatly drive politics 

There are several scenarios that might come into play both for the oil markets and India.(Representative Image)
Highlights Global oil markets along with upcoming elections pose a challenge for BJP  The price at which India buys oil will greatly drive politics  India’s oil purchase from Russia has so far managed to evade Western wrath  This has been possible because of tacit US support  But uncertain geopolitics make the future oil course unpredictable  The government needs to balance the quartet of inflation, domestic politics, China, and geopolitics to manage its oil economics Nine state elections within a 12-month period and then a general election...

