Indian markets look attractive amid geopolitical risks: UTI Mutual Fund CIO Vetri Subramaniam

The changing global and domestic economic scenario should not be used to build a model to gauge stock market behaviour, feels UTI Asset Management Company's Chief Investment Officer Vetri Subramaniam. According to him, market returns are determined by business parameters such as earnings growth, rate of return on capital, management quality, etc. Vetri’s view is that if a company is competitive, it will continue to navigate through macroeconomic challenges. Though the global narrative has changed because of the pandemic and geopolitics,...