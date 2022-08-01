HomeNewsOpinion

Indian manufacturing recovery strongest in Asia

Manas Chakravarty   •

 July PMI reading shows higher manufacturing growth, lower inflation 

The July India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index shows that manufacturing activity gained momentum during the month. Coming in at 56.4, the index was at an 8-month high and well above the June reading of 53.9. It is also the strongest manufacturing PMI reading in Asia, as the accompanying chart shows. In fact, the manufacturing PMI fell in July for China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines. Taiwan and South Korea saw a contraction in manufacturing activity from the...

