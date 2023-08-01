Indian manufacturing one of the star performers globally, PMI numbers show 

The next meeting of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled during August 8-10 and the PMI numbers suggest growth in the Indian economy continues to be strong

The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 57.7 in July, just a smidgeon less than June’s 57.8. The PMI is a survey-based gauge of month-on-month economic activity and the strong reading for July comes on top of elevated readings during the previous months, indicating a very strong manufacturing recovery (see Chart 1). (image) The strength of Indian manufacturing is also the bright spot in Asia, as seen from Chart 2. Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P...