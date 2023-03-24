 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian law firms in niche practice areas to gain from the liberalisation of legal services

Samir R Gandhi
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

The limitations placed on foreign law firms seem designed to provide Indian lawyers with an opportunity to establish offices overseas and follow their clients as Indian conglomerates grow in size and international footprint

For those of us who entered the legal profession in the 1990s – the opening of the Indian market for legal services has been a long time coming. While the winds of liberalisation swept through the Indian economy, it seemed inevitable that the profession would open to the world. However, what followed were decades of uncertainty on the implications of opening up due to the absence of a level playing field for Indian lawyers who were amongst other things unable to advertise, own websites or offer alternative fee arrangements like their international counterparts. An abiding mistrust of what opening up the profession would entail and various other issues resulted in stiff resistance to the liberalisation of legal services. Until now.

On all counts, the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) recent announcement that foreign law firms would be permitted to establish offices in India is a watershed moment. Overnight, the BCI in its Rules for the Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022 (Rules) has called out some of the fault lines in the debate surrounding liberalisation which had resulted in status quo, and suggests that finally “the time has come” to take a call on the opening up of the legal profession.

Curious Timing

Some commentators have linked the timing of the BCI’s announcement to the recent visit of the President of the Law Society of England and Wales, the ongoing UK-India FTA negotiations, the recent international arbitration week in New Delhi, etc. While the reasons for the timing are unclear from the BCI’s own announcement, the profession has generally reacted positively to this development, with the common refrain being that the actual implications of the BCI’s announcement will become apparent only once the Rules have been framed and that the devil will lie in the detail.