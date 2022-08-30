HomeNewsOpinion

Indian IT faces headwinds abroad, new opportunity at home beckons

Subir Roy   •

Indian IT's traditional hunting ground for revenue is seeing sentiment drop as businesses in the US and other Western markets ready for a slowdown. A new business opportunity at home offers hope

Representative image
India’s information technology sector is facing a contrasting scenario. This traditionally outward looking sector is facing headwinds from abroad, even as the domestic market is throwing up an exciting new opportunity. First, the not so good news. Developed economies are looking at a recession ahead as the US Federal Reserve signals aggressive rate rises to try and tame historically high inflation. Businesses are tightening their belts and one of the areas facing spending cutbacks is information technology budgets. Until recently, when abundant liquidity...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers