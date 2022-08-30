Indian IT faces headwinds abroad, new opportunity at home beckons

India’s information technology sector is facing a contrasting scenario. This traditionally outward looking sector is facing headwinds from abroad, even as the domestic market is throwing up an exciting new opportunity. First, the not so good news. Developed economies are looking at a recession ahead as the US Federal Reserve signals aggressive rate rises to try and tame historically high inflation. Businesses are tightening their belts and one of the areas facing spending cutbacks is information technology budgets. Until recently, when abundant liquidity...