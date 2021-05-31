Indian Equities | The road to the next trillion

Representative image

The Indian equity market has hit the $3 trillion mark. It’s an event to celebrate as well as ponder on the ferocity of the rally.

Celebrations are definitely warranted. The Indian equity market is the eighth-largest in the world now. Despite the pandemic-driven disruptions in the economy, foreign investors have kept faith in India. The inflows continue to be strong and among the best within the emerging market pack. Domestically too, inflows into equities from retail investors have been particularly strong in the past couple of years.

However, investors do have reasons to worry too. The journey from $2 trillion mark to $3 trillion mark has been achieved in short period of four years despite the backdrop of sub-optimal growth in the economy.

No wonder, valuations on most of the parameters have surged to levels that call for rethink, at least in the short term. On traditional parameters such as the price-earnings ratio and/or price-book value ratio, the benchmark indices are at a 15-20 percent premium to long-term averages and markets are not cheap at all, even after considering the healthy growth of a 25 percent CAGR in corporate earnings expected in the next two fiscal years, FY22/FY23. The broad parameter of market cap-to-GDP is above 100 percent now.

Having said this, my view on equities as an asset class continues to be constructive. In fact, the addition of the next trillion dollars in market capitalisation could be even faster now. The optimism stems from the fact that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is the beginning of the end for the pandemic and the post-pandemic economic revival is likely to be pretty strong, not only in India but also globally. The rising tide will pull all the boats up. Also, the ample liquidity, low interest rates and massive doses of fiscal stimulus suggest a sustainable multi-year economic upcycle globally.

Particularly in the Indian context, there are three additional triggers that would add to overall market capitalisation along with normal course of economic revival and growth in corporate earnings. These are: 1) Listing of unicorns; 2) Privatisation of public sector units (PSU) and unlocking of value through monetisation of surplus assets; 3) Formalisation of economy resulting in faster shift of market share from unorganised to organised economy.

There are around 100 unicorns (tech startups and fintech startups valued at more than $1 billion) in India. According to a recent report, there are valued at $240 billion collectively and quite a few would hit Indian equity markets soon. Zomato, the online food delivery platform, is among the first ones to file for an initial public offer with an expected valuation of close to $6 billion. Listing of these unicorns would add to substantial incremental market cap for India’s journey towards the $4 trillion mark.

Privatisation of profit-making large PSUs is another trigger that can potentially re-rate the PSU basket. A more efficient operation under private management with industry leading technology could be a game changer for some of the PSU companies. Also, the new owner after privatisation could be a reputed multinational global corporation that would command a premium valuation.

Lastly, the pace of formalisation in the economy is gaining pace with the rising proportion of digital transactions, implementation of GST and strict compliance. It would drive a shift of business from the unorganised to organised sector (normally list or open to tapping capital markets).

So, though it would be better to be selective and more careful in stock selection in the near term, the medium term outlook remains optimistic. The next trillion-dollar addition would provide attractive investment opportunities in sectors with a structural growth story such as consumer, banking & financial services, building material, public sector and the mid-cap space.