Indian economy moving stronger than most EM peers

Workers load sacks of cement onto trucks parked at a rail yard on the outskirts of Patna, Bihar, India, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused inflation to become stubbornly entrenched in most countries reversing expectations that the price rise would ease as Covid-19 became endemic. Elevated inflation prints have compelled nearly all central banks to intensify the fight against inflation through aggressive monetary policy tightening. The US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India, for instance, responded by hiking their respective policy rate by 100 bps and 90 bps in less than two months. Governments across the world have also...