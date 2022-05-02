HomeNewsOpinion

Indian economy has got long COVID, and a 12-year struggle awaits

Aparna Iyer   •

On a cumulative basis, the economy has to make up for a staggering Rs 52.6 lakh crore of output lost 

Representational image
The Reserve Bank of India’s report on Currency and Finance for 2021-22 makes for a grim reading, in a marked departure from the central bank’s otherwise optimistic tone in its various other public commentaries. The RBI’s staff calculations suggest that it would take the Indian economy 12 long years to recover completely from the loss of output due to the pandemic. In other words, India has got long COVID, to use a medical term for the economy’s travails. Long COVID...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers