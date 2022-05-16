English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Indian banks’ bumper profits don’t show economic scars 

    The aggregate net profit of 27 listed commercial banks has shown an 86 percent year-on-year jump in the March quarter

    Aparna Iyer
    May 16, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
    Indian banks’ bumper profits don’t show economic scars 

    Ironic as it may seem, India’s banks have had the best profitability run rate ever since the pandemic struck in early 2020. Even as their balance sheet growth stumbled, lenders were able to show bumper profits simply because they could successfully shed their troubled legacy assets. This theme has continued for Q4FY22 as well, evident in the quarterly performance released by 27 listed commercial banks. The aggregate net profit of banks has shown an 86 percent year-on-year jump. Indeed, the net...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama | Auto wreck

      May 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama: Bond yields flashing red, Sri Lankan crisis decoded, Jinping eyes third term, Start-Up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers