Indian banks’ bumper profits don’t show economic scars 

Ironic as it may seem, India’s banks have had the best profitability run rate ever since the pandemic struck in early 2020. Even as their balance sheet growth stumbled, lenders were able to show bumper profits simply because they could successfully shed their troubled legacy assets. This theme has continued for Q4FY22 as well, evident in the quarterly performance released by 27 listed commercial banks. The aggregate net profit of banks has shown an 86 percent year-on-year jump. Indeed, the net...