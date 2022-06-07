India-West Asia Ties | Indian migrants, businesses could be at the receiving end

For India, West Asia is an important trading partner, and is where some 8.5 million Indians are working in different sectors. (Representative image: Reuters)

India’s ties with West Asia have centuries old, have cultural and economic heft, but are also tenuous. This is evident over the past two days, mainly after unfortunate comments by a spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a television debate sparked a wave of anti-India sentiments across the region.

Qatar, Kuwait and Iran have summoned the Indian ambassadors over the comments, while Saudi Arabia has condemned the statement. The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in a series of tweets, condemned the comments and asked the government ‘to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Muslims in India’, to which India has responded calling the remarks ‘narrow-minded’.

Now, without doubt India’s Ministry of External Affairs and other government machinery have the wherewithal to weather this storm at the diplomatic and political (macro) level. What is not fully known at this time is the backlash these statements will create at the local level across Islamic nations.

I have been covering labour issues and documenting the hardships of India’s migrant population (especially in West Asia) for about 15 years now, and from my experience I can say that these statements could have an adverse effect on the migrants, especially the semi-skilled, blue collared migrants from India. Migrants who interact with their Arab managers/sponsors regularly are likely to face bitter experiences.

Shortly after these comments were picked by social media handles and appeared across platforms I spoke to a few migrants working in West Asia and fear was a general emotion in many of them. This has sent shivers down the spine of Indian workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as Arab employers have started to ask about their religious identity.

"On Sunday (June 5) evening, our Arab employer came to the camp and enquired about our religious identity. He warned the Hindu workers that if they share the same opinion as the BJP leaders, they will be terminated," an Indian working in Qatar told this author.

An Indian working as a manager in a private company in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, said that his Arab employer sent a voice message suggesting that those who were “problematic” should be watched and if need be asked to leave. “I have had food with this Arab employer in his house. I am surprised to learn that he has changed overnight to send such a message. It looks like he is extremely hurt," the manager added.

Following the backlash, the party spokesperson and another Delhi-based leader (who also made disparaging comments) apologised, and were suspended from the national party.

Now what should get the government concerned is that events should not take a turn for the worse. For India, West Asia is an important trading partner, and is where some 8.5 million Indians are working in different sectors. This 8.5 million is about 65 percent of the total number of Indians working abroad.

The numbers will give a better picture of why this is a boat one should not rock. According to the World Bank, India is the top remittance-receiving country in 2021. In 2021, India received remittances totalling more than $89 billion, an increase of 8 percent above the $82.73 billion received in 2020. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) documents reveal that 82 percent of the total remittances received by India originated from seven countries: the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and Oman.

India's trade with the GCC in 2020-21 was $87 billion, and in 2019-20 it was $120 billion.

The comments have been made at a time when Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is in Qatar setting up the ‘India-Qatar Start-Up bridge’ that aims to link the start-up ecosystems of the two countries.

For the Indian migrant worker who was looking forward to the economy picking up after COVID-19, and, thereby, better jobs and prospects, these remarks have been a punch to the stomach.

"As COVID-19 cases are down, many have started going back [to West Asia] in search of jobs. Such comments will irk employers and this could affect the chances of Indian migrants. We must remember than Indians are competing with migrants from other Asian countries for what is a limited pool of jobs,” says Rafeek Ravuther, a Kerala-based migrant rights activist.

The boycott of Indian goods which has been called in a few places could be a temporary, knee-jerk reaction. Time will tell as to how much these ill-thought statements have affected India’s hard-earned goodwill in the region.