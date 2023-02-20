 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

India to amplify voices of startups during its G20 Presidency

Anurag Wasnik
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

The startup ecosystem is a force to be reckoned with, and it needs to be given the attention and support it deserves. Startup20, a ground-breaking initiative under the G20, aims to create a global platform for startups to thrive

With a vision of "G20 for G200," the Startup20 initiative is about putting startups at the forefront of tackling the world's biggest challenges today.

Consider which entities are addressing the most pressing societal issues, from reducing plastic waste in the oceans to sustainably feeding a global population of 9 billion through local food production. Startups have emerged as key players in tackling humanity's most significant challenges. However, historically, have startups had a worldwide forum to voice their concerns to a broader audience? Has a platform like the G7 or G20 ever provided an opportunity for startups to share their views on a global stage?

That’s set to change with the setting up of a new engagement group Startup20, an initiative under India's G20 Presidency. The G20 group is appropriately directing its attention towards the startup paradigm that has brought about global disruption in industries, systems, and platforms. The G20 has established such engagement groups in the past years to focus on specific areas of economic and social cooperation. For instance, in 2010, Business 20 or B20 was established as the official G20 dialogue forum representing the global business community. The B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organisations as its core participants. Other engagement groups established include Parliament20  during Canada’s Presidency in 2010, Women20 during the Turkish Presidency in 2015, and Science20 comprising the national science academies of the G20 countries during Germany’s Presidency in 2017.

Startup20 Deliverables

Startup20 has three dynamic task forces at its core: Foundation & Alliances, Finance, and Sustainability & Inclusion. The Foundation & Alliances task force serves as the platform's backbone, driving consistency and cooperation across all G20 countries. Standardising definitions and terminologies used in the startup world and establishing institutional mechanisms to facilitate alliances between startup ecosystems lays the foundation for a truly global startup community.