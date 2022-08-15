India should spread its love and power, beyond South Asia

At 75, India is like an adolescent in country years, rather than a senior citizen.

Countries like Egypt have been around for some 30 centuries, and tiny San Marino even older. But as they say, it is not just age that matters, but what you do with it.

India has managed pretty well, all things considered, including a very rough neighbourhood. But as China muscles in on the region, how do we ensure Indian influence over the area?

Past governments have been shy of declaring a clear sphere of Indian influence. The influence was never actually limited to South Asia (Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Maldives), but for all practical purposes included Afghanistan and Myanmar as well, since any trouble in these countries immediately spilled over into India.

Yet, the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) annual report of 1988 does not mention Myanmar at all, and Afghanistan is mentioned as the largest recipient of aid. Which was not much, as apparent during a landmark visit of President Najibullah , when Delhi had little to offer other than some money for the existing hospital.

Unsurprisingly, there was really no significant Indian presence in Afghanistan, despite claims to the contrary.

The MEA should not be blamed for this. Our GDP was $458 billion compared to a $3 trillion plus economy today. One cannot have impact on an empty pocket. Diplomacy must actively work on raising economic clout, rather than the traditional ‘security’ angle. Because for the latter, you need the former.

Indeed, as the economy grew, so did India’s outreach. Generous allocations for BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) , a seven-country grouping that includes five South Asian and two South-East Asian countries. Of the hefty Rs 6,292 crore in development aid to South Asian, African, Eurasian, and Latin American countries, Rs 200 crore was earmarked for Afghanistan. Mauritius — strategically located in the Indian Ocean, where India may be building a naval base — got Rs 900 crore.

Trade with Latin American countries is said to be rising, but as of now they are not among India’s top ten trading partners. Given the tight money conditions, it might be wise to prune the list a bit, to those most vital to you. A bigger impact is sometimes better than a diffused one. Consider that India could ‘persuade’ Sri Lanka about re-thinking the entry of a Chinese ‘research’ ship, simply because we have routed about $1 billion in credit lines in its present moment of crisis. China has not. It is that simple.

Better international clout is, however, not an MEA enterprise only. The defence ministry also has a role. This aspect was ignored for years, with even hand-outs of dated weapons systems no longer in use to neighbouring nations stuck in bureaucratic red tape.

Many a neighbour, including Myanmar, requested military assistance and got nothing. Naturally, Sri Lanka tapped Pakistan for its urgent need of small arms and portable weapons during the civil war. This sort of engagement builds a relationship that is hard to break, since it quickly becomes a dependency.

Thus was the situation for 70 years, reversed by an aggressive ‘Make In India’ policy that clocked a solid 700 percent increase in arms exports from 2017, leading to the first high-value export of the Brahmos missile in 2022.

An important part of the policy is the empowerment of defence attaches to pick up export orders, a role that has been undermined by delays in delivery.

All services have also launched Innovation efforts to liaise better with private industry. But, this innovation needs a platform that fosters a better interface among all players, including the Defence Ministry. The Rashtriya Raksha University tries to fill the gap but it is just not enough.

The defence ministry is also shackled by its obsessive stance on security when dealing with private players in India. With the purpose being to leverage influence in the neighbourhood, one option may be to include private industry from the target country, say Bangladesh, which will help create a strong and enduring relationship, with no whiff of big brotherly exploitation.

With the pandemic and now the Ukraine war hitting hard, the focus will remain on economic growth, inflation, and securing supply chains. Towards this end, it would be a good idea to include private players and governments in the neighbourhood of 'Southern Asia' and ditching the 'South Asia’ term. The older term is not enough for diplomacy to have the strength and reach it requires to be effective.

Tara Kartha is Distinguished Fellow, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.