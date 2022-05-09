India will get older before it gets richer

The full report of the just released fifth National Family Health Survey (2019-21) completes the picture of Indians' health, whose major features have been known since late last year. The surveys tell us how Indians’ health has journeyed from the nineties (the first survey was undertaken in 1992-93) when the country embarked on the new economic policies to the present day under the policies initiated nearly a decade ago. The pandemic which hit the country in early 2020 has had a...