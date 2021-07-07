India Pesticides IPO reflects the success of Indian chemical industry

Representative image

India Pesticides’ initial public offering (IPO) received good investor response despite the questionable allocation of shares issued before the public issue. The company issued shares at a fraction of the IPO price earlier this year. Still, the issue received bids 29 times the shares offered and listed at a premium on the stock exchanges this week. Two factors worked in India Pesticides’ favour. The IPO is priced at a discount to its listed peers in the agrochemical industry. Second, and the most important factor, is the positive...