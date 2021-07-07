India Pesticides IPO reflects the success of Indian chemical industry
Indian chemical companies are gaining scale in chosen products. The sector is projected to grow at a faster pace than the global chemical industry
Jul 7, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
Representative image
India Pesticides’ initial public offering (IPO) received good investor response despite the questionable allocation of shares issued before the public issue. The company issued shares at a fraction of the IPO price earlier this year.
Still, the issue received bids 29 times the shares offered and listed at a premium on the stock exchanges this week.
Two factors worked in India Pesticides’ favour. The IPO is priced at a discount to its listed peers in the agrochemical industry. Second, and the most important factor, is the positive...