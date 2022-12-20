English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India overtakes China in M&A fees for western banks for first time

    Wall St Bankers pivot as Chinese companies turn to local advisers and Covid restrictions weigh on demand

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    India overtakes China in M&A fees for western banks for first time

    Representative image

    Mercedes Ruehl and Leo Lewis in Singapore and Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong The world’s largest investment banks will earn more deal making fees in India this year than in China, a first that financiers describe as a historic reorientation as they diversify away from a decoupling Chinese economy. Foreign banks have pulled in $231 million in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) fees from India so far this year, according to Dealogic, beating the $204 million earned in China over the same...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The interest rate jigsaw: a high-stakes game

      Dec 19, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian economy hitting the right notes, what is China's game plan, tide turning in favour of fixed income market, India needs simpler capital gains tax regime, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers