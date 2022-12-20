India overtakes China in M&A fees for western banks for first time

Dec 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Mercedes Ruehl and Leo Lewis in Singapore and Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong The world’s largest investment banks will earn more deal making fees in India this year than in China, a first that financiers describe as a historic reorientation as they diversify away from a decoupling Chinese economy. Foreign banks have pulled in $231 million in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) fees from India so far this year, according to Dealogic, beating the $204 million earned in China over the same...