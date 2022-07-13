India needs a strategic plan to secure raw materials for EV industry

Saurabh Bhatnagar Electric mobility is a key pillar of India’s strategy to reduce carbon as it moves towards its COP26 commitment of Net Zero by 2070. The development of the electric vehicle (EV) market and the success of this decarbonization strategy, however, depends on finding solutions that are based on recycling and lowering dependence on high-impact metals such as lithium and nickel. Thanks in a large part to policy support from the central and state governments, the EV industry is gaining...