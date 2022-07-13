HomeNewsOpinion

India needs a strategic plan to secure raw materials for EV industry

  •

Transitioning to a renewable energy and transport system requires a complex mix of metals such as copper, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, lithium and silver. India has to import most of them Saurabh Bhatnagar

EV charging | Representative image
Saurabh Bhatnagar Electric mobility is a key pillar of India’s strategy to reduce carbon as it moves towards its COP26 commitment of Net Zero by 2070. The development of the electric vehicle (EV) market and the success of this decarbonization strategy, however, depends on finding solutions that are based on recycling and lowering dependence on high-impact metals such as lithium and nickel. Thanks in a large part to policy support from the central and state governments, the EV industry is gaining...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers