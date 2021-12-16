India must innovate — but what is stopping us?

Representative image

In today’s world, lack of innovation in technology could wipe out market leaders overnight, as witnessed in the case of Finland’s Nokia. Technological upper-hand is important for national security, business, and quality of life. Nations have, therefore, tried, to varying degrees of success, to establish institutions that would purposefully pursue innovation.

In 1958, then United States President Eisenhower created the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), to guarantee the technological superiority of the US. Since then, DARPA has collaborated and continues to collaborate with academia, industry, and government, to formulate and execute research and development projects to expand the frontiers of technology and science, much beyond immediate US military requirements. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, weather satellites, GPS(Global Positioning system), drones, stealth technology, voice interfaces, AI (Artificial Intelligence), autonomous vehicles, Siri, GUI, mouse, virtual reality, personal computer, and the Internet are on the list of innovations for which DARPA can claim at least partial credit.

Appropriate Innovation And Disruption

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden announced the creation of two more ‘high-risk, high-reward’ agencies modelled on DARPA, to tackle problems in health and climate. $6.5 billion has been earmarked for the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health (ARPA-H) that would focus on innovative treatments in cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a British version of ARPA to boost technological competitiveness. Precise details of its ARPA plans are yet to be revealed, but the funding is expected to be ~£800 million ($1 billion) over five years. Similar, DARPA-inspired programmes have been launched by Japan, and Germany as well.

If we observe DARPA, and its successful clones, we would discover that innovation has to do more with individual and organisational psychology, than merely establishing an organisation, and funding it heavily. Innovation has to involve the practical implementation of an invention, making a meaningful impact in a market or society. Merely designating an organisation equivalent to DARPA doesn’t work. The key is to identify the appropriate innovation, and enable it to disrupt.

Permanence Bane

Many analysts wrongly assume that the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) is the Indian equivalent of DARPA. The DRDO has a workforce of ~7,000 scientists and 25,000 technical staff and support personnel. A special CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) review of DRDO's Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Ahmedabad, found that almost 50 percent of the lab's budget was spent on salaries, with a ratio of 11 non-scientists for every scientist.

DARPA, on the other hand, is a lean organisation of just 100 programme managers borrowed for stints of 3–5 years from academia or industry, and oversees about 250 research and development programmes. Bureaucracy, permanent staffing, and permanence of any kind is simply the antithesis of creativity. To put it straight, India does not have an equivalent of DARPA.

Think Outside The Box

India badly requires innovation, not only in defence technology, but in overhauling the governance systems as well. The psychology of innovation has to be imbibed by all stakeholders if new ideas have to benefit the public.

Despite having a robust IT industry, brilliant innovators, and ample opportunities to re-engineer the governance process, an unimaginative, bureaucratic and ‘within-the-box’ approach has stalled any execution. The inability to collaborate meaningfully with the private sector, and research universities along with the systemic inertia in acknowledging and promoting raw talented innovators has been our bane. Even experts do not seem to acknowledge that it is not individuals but the organisational culture that is the villain here.

Scanning of inward ‘tapal’ and printing of outward communication from a so-called ‘fully computerised’ government office is the cruellest joke on digitisation. Another chronic symptom of thought-stagnation is not being able to provide citizen services on social media platforms, and continuing to use them merely for information dissemination and campaigns.

The inability to leverage on the ‘aggregator model’ of business to find applications in government is also appalling. Nothing stops us from using apps modelled on Uber or Ola to rationalise and optimise vehicle usage in government. It would bring down expenditure in a big way, and also enable tracking of vehicles to avoid any misuse.

What An Idea!

Establishing decentralised and disintegrated office seating for government servants, enabling them to work nearer to their homes (if not within their homes) is possible by establishing ‘We Work’ kind of work stations in towns and villages. The traditional idea of having distinct water-tight offices for different departments can be deconstructed, and the resultant faceless distributed staffing system can reduce corruption drastically.

Imagine the amount of money that could be saved on construction and maintenance of buildings in crowded capital cities. Clubbing of departmental field offices, meant for facilitating public interaction, will further optimise expenditure, and enhance citizen convenience. The prime land on which many nondescript offices are squatting, once made free, could become revenue sources for the government.

Traditional bureaucracy cannot see these obvious possibilities, and capitalise on them as there is no incentive to think differently, or act innovatively. The institutional resistance to change fuelled by vested interests ensures that no such idea ever gets executed.

Encourage Unconventionality

Be it defence, technology, medicine, Climate Change, or governance, it has been well demonstrated by DARPA (and its various clones) that innovation happens only in an enabling environment. A number of Indians have demonstrated their innovative streak abroad, wherever a congenial environment has been provided. Delhi-born Arati Prabhakar went on to even head DARPA under the Barack Obama regime.

Flexibility in hiring and contracting, along with a mature management that encourages unconventional strategies to achieve goals is sine qua non. The approach of ‘fault-finding’, instead of the ‘cause-finding’ of every failure, which seems to be ingrained in our system, is the biggest disincentive to innovating.

India’s old-school scientific and administrative system penalises innovative thought and discourages outlandish ideas. The only way to escape this conundrum is to create de novo lean organisations with a unique administrative culture that harps on taking high risk, collaborates with the private sector, and incentivises disruption. A model to mimic would be the new Biden plan that envisages collaboration and investment with the private sector in AI, quantum computing, alternative energy sources and synthetic biology.

Freedom To Innovate

With a large number of Indians heading various technology-based MNCs, it is a golden opportunity to embark upon a government-facilitated collaborative arrangement for mind-shattering innovations under various verticals. While most countries focus on defence, technology, and health, India has to also emphasise on governance as a key area to innovate and execute.

The need for a dedicated innovation vertical focusing on administration, modelled on DARPA in terms of freedom to innovate and experiment, cannot be overemphasised in the case of India as the fruits of scientific progress and technological innovation are prevented from reaching the beneficiaries by traditional bureaucracy.

Appropriate policies to enable commercial exploitation as well as imaginative and large-scale rollouts of spin-off technologies as done by DARPA is a function of this. Unfortunately, ideators and pathbreakers who understand this approach are systematically discouraged and side-lined within conventional bureaucracy. Government officials need more autonomy and decentralisation in decision making, besides performance-based incentives to install a culture of innovation among those who drive policy.

Meanwhile on the other side of the globe, a look at the current list of projects undertaken by DARPA reads like a Hollywood sci-fi movie script. The innovations as they fructify are fast getting to the hands of the public, facilitated by the universities, policymakers, bureaucracy, and business. For the sceptics, it might be of interest to know that they have already made headway into making telepathy a reality for soldiers to silently communicate, and even control drones through their helmets. This is apart from synthetic blood, brain implants, mind-controlled artificial limbs, implantable health trackers, and artificial social intelligence.